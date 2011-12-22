Shares of BDO Unibank, the Philippines' largest lender
by assets, see the biggest jump in 5-day average volume versus
the 30-day average among its peers in the country, with the
charts indicating a further uptrend.
The stock's 5-day average volume surges to 8.5 millon, about
133 percent more than its 30-day average volume, Thomson Reuters
data shows. It is also trading above its 20-day and 50-day
moving averages.
The stock has formed an ascending triangle pattern, a
bullish formation that sets in during an uptrend and is
considered a continuation pattern.
Also, its Stochastics K line has crossed above the D line,
further underscoring that the current uptrend has more steam in
it.
The stock has risen 7 percent in a month, compared with a 2
percent rise in the broader Philippines SE Financial Index
in the same period.
For a technical view: link.reuters.com/feb75s
CONTEXT:
In November, BDO Unibank, formerly known as Banco De Oro
Unibank Inc, said it expects to hit its 2011 profit target of
PHP10.5 billion. Its 9-month profit rose 19 pct.
BDO Unibank is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp
owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy.