Australia's Beach Energy Ltd leads on analyst revisions among 40 companies in the country's energy sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The oil and gas company has the sector's highest Analyst Revision score of 96, and analysts have raised EPS estimates for the year ending June 2013 by 4.6 percent over the past month.

Beach Energy also has the top score of 97 in the SmartHoldings Model, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

Its forward 12-month P/E is 14.5 against the peer average of 24.4.

Of the 11 analysts tracking the stock, eight rate it at 'strong buy' or 'buy', two recommend a 'hold' while one has a 'sell' rating.

The stock is up nearly 13 percent over the last month, while the broader index is up 2.6 percent in the same period, as of Tuesday's close. Beach Energy shares have gained more than 50 percent since touching a year low on June 27.

Dart Energy lags the sector with an ARM score of 1.

CONTEXT:

Beach Energy reported a net income of A$164 for the year ended June 2012 compared with a loss of A$98 million a year earlier. The company's sales rose 25 percent due to strong oil production and exploration. For the filing: link.reuters.com/nyn92t

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)