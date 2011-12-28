Thailand's Berli Jucker stock looks overbought at current levels in the short term, technicals show.

Average Directional Index, which measures the strength of the current trend, is at 47.51. This is considered a high reading and it indicates that the current trend could potentially weaken.

Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is considered to be a momentum oscillator, stands at 81 -- well above the overbought level of 70.

For a technical chart, click r.reuters.com/cep75s

The consumer products conglomerate has poor scores on Thomson Reuters StarMine metrics. Its Valuation-Momentum and Relative-Valuation percentile scores are at 20 and 36 respectively.

Also, the stock currently trades 16 percent above its mean target price of 23.97 baht, indicating all the positives have been priced in.

The stock has gained 51.6 percent this year, compared with the 1.64 percent fall in the benchmark SET index. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)