UPDATE 1-Osram CEO says strategy on track as automotive lifts Q1
* Q1 adjusted EBITA 132 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 127 mln eur
Thailand's Berli Jucker stock looks overbought at current levels in the short term, technicals show.
Average Directional Index, which measures the strength of the current trend, is at 47.51. This is considered a high reading and it indicates that the current trend could potentially weaken.
Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is considered to be a momentum oscillator, stands at 81 -- well above the overbought level of 70.
For a technical chart, click r.reuters.com/cep75s
The consumer products conglomerate has poor scores on Thomson Reuters StarMine metrics. Its Valuation-Momentum and Relative-Valuation percentile scores are at 20 and 36 respectively.
Also, the stock currently trades 16 percent above its mean target price of 23.97 baht, indicating all the positives have been priced in.
The stock has gained 51.6 percent this year, compared with the 1.64 percent fall in the benchmark SET index. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Q1 adjusted EBITA 132 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 127 mln eur
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heads to Washington on Thursday hoping promises to help create U.S. jobs and bolster Japan's military will persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to turn down the heat on trade and currency and stand by the decades-old alliance.
ISTANBUL, Feb 8 Turkey has dismissed more than 4,400 civil servants including teachers, police officers and academics over their suspected links with terrorist organisations, a decree showed late on Tuesday, in the latest purge since a failed coup last July.