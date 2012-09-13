Berli Jucker lags on analyst revisions and valuations among 14 companies in Thailand's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm has Analyst Revision Model (ARM) and Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) scores of 19 each, the lowest and second-lowest in the sector respectively. Its ARM score has decreased 11 points over the past 30 days.

The consumer products conglomerate's Smart Estimate Forward 12 month EV/EBITDA and Smart Estimate Forward 12 month P/BV lag its peer average by 15 percent and 37 percent respectively.

The stock currently trades at a 33 percent premium to its intrinsic value of 35.66 baht.

Of the eight analysts covering the stock, one gives it a 'strong buy', five recommend a 'hold' while two rate it a 'strong sell'.

The stock is up over 62 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 23 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)