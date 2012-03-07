Beverage firms Carlsberg Brewery and Guinness Anchor are rated strongly on a combination of earnings quality and analyst revision metrics among 137 companies in Malaysia, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data screened companies tracked by at least three analysts.

Carlsberg Brewery has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 98, and five out of seven analysts have raised their EPS estimates on average for the year ending 2012 by 6.9 percent since Feb 27.

Guinness Anchor has an ARM score of 94. Over the past month, analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending June 2012 by 2.3 percent.

Carlsberg and Guinness have Earnings Quality (EQ) scores of 91 and 96 respectively, suggesting sustainable earnings in the next 12 months.

Another company which scores above 90 in ARM and EQ models is UMW Holdings

Carlsberg Brewery is up 22 percent year-to-date while Guinness Anchor is up over 2 percent.

CONTEXT:

On Feb 24, Carlsberg reported a 22.5 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit to 37.349 million ringgit ($12.35 million).

On Feb 23, Guinness Anchor said net profit grew marginally to 65.822 million ringgit ($21.76 million)in the second quarter.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

($1 = 3.0250 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)