Aug 31 Boom Logistics leads on a combination of valuation and analyst revisions among 65 companies in Australia's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.

The company has high Val-Mo and Analyst Revision scores of 99 each.

Five out of six analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the firm by 27 percent for the year ending June 2013 since Aug. 15.

The stock trades at A$0.375, which is less than half the intrinsic value of A$0.95, as determined by StarMine.

Its Forward 12-month P/E is 6.7 against the 10-year median of 11.9.

Its high SmartHoldings score of 87 suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up nearly 12 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down 1.62 percent, as of Thursday close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)