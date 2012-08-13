Boustead Heavy Industries Corp lags on analyst revisions among 25 firms in Malaysia's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has an Analyst Revision Model score of 1, the lowest in the sector. It also has a low Value-Momentum score of 12.

The engineering firm's net margin for FY 2011 fell short of the industry average by 4.6 percent and its forward 12-month P/BV ratio lagged its peer average by 36 percent.

All three analysts tracking the stock rate it a 'hold'.

Two of the three have revised their EPS estimates for 2012 and 2013 down by 85 percent and 24 percent respectively, as of Aug. 8.

Boustead has a low SmartHoldings (SH) score of 6, suggesting a potential decline in institutional ownership.

The stock is down nearly 28 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 7.5 percent for the same period, based on Friday's close.

CONTEXT:

Boustead Heavy Industries posted a net loss of 17.2 million ringgit for the quarter ended June.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)