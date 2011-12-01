Bank of the Philippines Islands sees the biggest
jump in 5-day average volume versus its 30-day average among
Philippines's PSEi index stocks.
Its 5-day average volume surged to 13 million, nearly four
times its 30-day average volume of 3.33 million, Thomson Reuters
data shows.
Technically, the stock showed a potential inverted hammer
reversal pattern on Tuesday. Inverted hammer pattern is a
bullish signal and an indication of a likely end of a bearish
trend.
Its 14-day Relative Strength Index crossed above the
oversold line (30), confirming the signal. A score of 70
indicates overbought levels and a reading of 30 indicates
oversold level.
For a related chart: link.reuters.com/daz35s
On Nov. 29, about 43.5 million BPI shares changed hands, its
highest volume in a day in five years.
The stock closed at 54 pesos, up 3.05 percent, on Thursday.
CONTEXT
The commercial bank reported a 6 percent growth in
nine-month profit year over year.
Bank of the Philippine Islands, owned by Philippine
conglomerate Ayala Corp and Southeast Asia's biggest
bank DBS, is the country's top lender by market value.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)