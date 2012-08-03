Australia's Breville Group leads on analyst revisions and earning quality among 55 companies in the country's consumer discretionary sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has an Analyst Revision score of 93 and an Earnings Quality score of 97. Analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending June 2012 by 5.3 percent over the past month.

A high score of 99 in the SmartHoldings Model suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up 10.7 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up nearly 3 percent for the same period, as of Thursday's close.

Five out of six analysts tracking the stock have strong buy or buy recommendations and one has a hold.

Echo Entertainment Group lags the sector with an earnings quality score of 7.

CONTEXT:

On Jan 31, the company said it sees full-year 2012 EBITDA in the range of $65 million to $67 million.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)