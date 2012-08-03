Australia's Breville Group leads on analyst revisions
and earning quality among 55 companies in the country's consumer
discretionary sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company has an Analyst Revision score of 93 and an
Earnings Quality score of 97. Analysts have raised their EPS
estimates for the year ending June 2012 by 5.3 percent over the
past month.
A high score of 99 in the SmartHoldings Model suggests
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock is up 10.7 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is up nearly 3 percent for the same
period, as of Thursday's close.
Five out of six analysts tracking the stock have strong buy
or buy recommendations and one has a hold.
Echo Entertainment Group lags the sector with an
earnings quality score of 7.
CONTEXT:
On Jan 31, the company said it sees full-year 2012 EBITDA in
the range of $65 million to $67 million.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)