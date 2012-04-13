Broadway Industrial Group emerges as a stand-out
performer on a combination of valuations and earnings metrics
among 115 companies in Singapore, Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.
StarMine pegs the firm's intrinsic value at S$0.97, more
than twice its current price of S$0.45.
The manufacturer of hard-disk drive components has a high
Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 95.
The company has an analyst revision score of 93, suggesting
analysts are bullish about the stock. It also has an Earnings
Quality score of 72.
All three analysts tracking the stock give it either strong
buy or buy ratings.
The stock is up about 3.45 percent over the past month,
against a 0.54 percent rise in the broader index.
Two other stocks that rank highly on Val-Mo with scores of
over 90 each are Tat Hong Holdings and Cwt Limited
.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
a company's past operating performance.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)