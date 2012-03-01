Shares in Indonesia's Bukit Asam could see the end
of their uptrend, technicals suggest.
The coal miner's stock -- up about 20 percent year-to-date
-- is struggling to break its resistance at 21,270 rupiah
levels, which is a 68.2 percent Fibonacci level drawn from its
2011 high of 26,000 rupiah in January and low of 13,600 rupiah
in October last year.
Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical
signal, suggests the end of its uptrend. The indicator moved
down 2 points to 34 on Thursday, suggesting a potential
reversal.
Also, Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum oscillator,
shows a bearish divergence as the stock has recorded higher
highs and RSI has formed lower highs, suggesting less upside
momentum.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence has cut the signal
line downwards, which is a negative sign.
On Thursday, the stock ended at 20,650 baht, down 0.5
percent.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/dej86s
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary
tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using
geometrical averages of historical data. It is an
intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend
strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout
points in a single indicator.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)