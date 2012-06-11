June 11 Shares in Bukit Asam have
seen a significant jump in 5-day average volume over their
30-day volume among mining firms in Indonesia, Thomson Reuters
data shows.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 8.195 million
shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of 3.7 million
shares, as of Friday's close.
The price rise on strong volume over the past week suggests
a potential reversal for Bukit Asam shares after a prolonged
downtrend.
The Trend Intensity indicator is at 42 on Monday. A reading
above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.
The stock is up more than 6 percent over the past week,
while the broader index is up nearly 4 percent for the
same period.
