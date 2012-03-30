Malaysian Bulk Carriers emerges as the worst
performer based on analyst revisions among 135 companies in the
country tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 1
and analysts have lowered EPS estimates for the year ending 2012
by 14.3 over the past month.
It also has a low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 8.
All four analysts tracking the stock give it either strong
sell or sell recommendations.
The stock is down 2.29 percent over the past month while the
broader index is up 1 percent for the same period
Another stock that fares poorly on ARM is Malaysian Airline
System with a score of 2. Analyst have lowered EPS
estimates on the airline by 14.3 percent for the year ending
2012.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
