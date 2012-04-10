Shares of Indonesia's Bumi Resources, having
fallen more than six percent so far this month, look set for a
further downside.
A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend
Intensity, suggests a new downtrend for Bumi Resources shares.
The indicator made higher lows and moved up two points to 17 on
Tuesday.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a
sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal
the potential formation of a new trend.
The stock, which was stuck in a narrow range since the start
of February this year, forming a Bollinger band squeeze, looks
to have made a downside breakout with the recent fall.
Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and
below the signal line.
The stock is down over 3 percent on Tuesday, while the
broader index is flat.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/fuq57s
CONTEXT:
On March 31, the coal miner said it made a net loss of $8.3
million for the fourth quarter.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)