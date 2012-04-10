Shares of Indonesia's Bumi Resources, having fallen more than six percent so far this month, look set for a further downside.

A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend Intensity, suggests a new downtrend for Bumi Resources shares. The indicator made higher lows and moved up two points to 17 on Tuesday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The stock, which was stuck in a narrow range since the start of February this year, forming a Bollinger band squeeze, looks to have made a downside breakout with the recent fall.

Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and below the signal line.

The stock is down over 3 percent on Tuesday, while the broader index is flat.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/fuq57s

CONTEXT:

On March 31, the coal miner said it made a net loss of $8.3 million for the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)