Shares of Bursa Malaysia, down nearly 4 percent over the past month, look set a further downside, technicals suggest.

The stock has cut its 50-day Exponential Moving Average downwards, and is currently trading below it.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and is below the signal line.

Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day low, which is a negative sign.

The stock was stuck in a narrow range since the start of March this year and its Bollinger band had started to squeeze. Wednesday's fall of 1 percent indicates the stock has penetrated below the lower Bollinger band, suggesting a downside breakout.

A break below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average will confirm the downside.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/fyz47s (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)