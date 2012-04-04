Shares of Bursa Malaysia, down nearly 4 percent
over the past month, look set a further downside, technicals
suggest.
The stock has cut its 50-day Exponential Moving Average
downwards, and is currently trading below it.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and is
below the signal line.
Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day low, which is a
negative sign.
The stock was stuck in a narrow range since the start of
March this year and its Bollinger band had started to squeeze.
Wednesday's fall of 1 percent indicates the stock has penetrated
below the lower Bollinger band, suggesting a downside breakout.
A break below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average will
confirm the downside.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/fyz47s
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)