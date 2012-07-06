BRIEF-UK cuts discount rate for personal injury claims to minus 0.75 pct - MOJ
* Government has committed to ensuring that nhs litigation authority has appropriate funding to cover changes to hospitals' clinical negligence costs
* For a related chart, click: link.reuters.com/xac39s
Shares of Capitaland which are up nearly 17 percent over the past month, could rise further, technical charts suggest.
The stock's 20-day exponential moving average has cut its 50-day exponential moving average upwards, which is a bullish crossover.
The On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator shows bullish divergence as its has broken the resistance at previous highs, while the stock price has not.
MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.
The stock was the biggest index gainer on Friday and volume was more than 35.9 million shares, nearly double the five-day daily average volume. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)
* Government has committed to ensuring that nhs litigation authority has appropriate funding to cover changes to hospitals' clinical negligence costs
* Facility is expected to be operational in Q4 FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Malaysia stops foreign banks using offshore ringgit forwards