* For a related chart, click: link.reuters.com/xac39s

Shares of Capitaland which are up nearly 17 percent over the past month, could rise further, technical charts suggest.

The stock's 20-day exponential moving average has cut its 50-day exponential moving average upwards, which is a bullish crossover.

The On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator shows bullish divergence as its has broken the resistance at previous highs, while the stock price has not.

MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

The stock was the biggest index gainer on Friday and volume was more than 35.9 million shares, nearly double the five-day daily average volume. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)