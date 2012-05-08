* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/kux97s
Shares of Capitaland, down more than 9 percent over
the past month, could fall further, technicals suggest.
The stock slipped below its 200-day Exponential Moving
average on Monday, forming a falling window candlestick pattern.
A falling window candlestick pattern usually implies
continuation of a bearish trend.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and below
the signal line.
The stock is down 5.44 percent over the past week, while the
broader index is down nearly 2 percent, based on
Monday's close.
CONTEXT:
A falling window occurs where the bottom of the previous
shadow is above the top of the current shadow.
