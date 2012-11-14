* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/hah93t
Shares of Capitamalls Asia, which are down more
than 2 percent on Wednesday, could fall further, technical
charts suggest.
The stock has cut below its 20-day exponential moving
average, which is a negative sign.
MACD has cut below the signal line, which is bearish.
Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical
indicator, has started to decline, which suggests the end of its
uptrend over the past month.
The RSI has fallen below 70 from a topping formation, and is
bearish.
The stock is up 11 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is down 1.12 percent, based on Monday's
close.
