* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/weq53t

Shares of CapitaRetail China Trust, which are up more than 12 percent over the past month, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical indicator stood, at 50 on Wednesday and a reading above 40 suggests a trend mature zone.

The Stochastics %K line has cut below the %D line, which is a negative sign.

Money flow Index (MFI) at 89 suggests an overbought zone.

The stock is up 1.8 percent over the past week, while the sector index is down 0.5 percent over the same period, based on Tuesday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)