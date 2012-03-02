MIDEAST STOCKS-Transaction tax plan hits Egyptian stocks; banks drag on most Gulf markets
DUBAI, Feb 23 Cairo's main stock index retreated on Thursday after Reuters reported the finance ministry would recommend a tax on stock exchange transactions.
Shares of CapitaMall Trust, which are up about 7.3 percent year-to-date, may see a further upside, technicals suggest.
The stock has cut its 200-day moving average upwards, which is a bullish move.
It has also broken its resistance at S$ 1.815 levels, which is a 50 percent Fibonacci level drawn from its 2011 high of S$2.018 in June and low of S$1.615 in December last year.
Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, has formed a series of higher lows and is at 16, suggesting a new uptrend.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10's indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence is positive and above the signal line.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/rap86s
On Friday, the stock ended flat at S$ 1.825.
CONTEXT:
CapitaMall Trust is a real estate investment trust.
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)
