Shares of CapitaMall Trust, which are up about 7.3 percent year-to-date, may see a further upside, technicals suggest.

The stock has cut its 200-day moving average upwards, which is a bullish move.

It has also broken its resistance at S$ 1.815 levels, which is a 50 percent Fibonacci level drawn from its 2011 high of S$2.018 in June and low of S$1.615 in December last year.

Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, has formed a series of higher lows and is at 16, suggesting a new uptrend.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10's indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence is positive and above the signal line.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/rap86s

On Friday, the stock ended flat at S$ 1.825.

CONTEXT:

CapitaMall Trust is a real estate investment trust.

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)