Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia is seeing earnings upgrades by analysts and leads the list in Malaysia for analysts' revisions in earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Five out of eight analysts have raised their full-year EPS estimates on Carlsberg by 7.1 percent since November 16.

The brewer has a strong Analyst Revisions Model score, which measures the ranking of a stock relative to its peers. This model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and gives additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate in the past.

Carlsberg Malaysia has an ARM score of 98 out of 100, and leads the ARM ranking in Malaysia out of 144 stocks, according to the data, which includes companies tracked by at last three analysts.

Carlsberg's peer Guinness Anchor also has a strong ARM score of 91, suggesting a positive outlook for the breweries sector.

CONTEXT:

Carlsberg Malaysia's group profit after tax rose 43 percent to 48.9 million ringgit for the third quarter ending September 30. External PDF link for results: r.reuters.com/nak25s

The company's shares have edged up about 2.0 percent after the results. The shares have risen 6.3 percent over the past month in line with the broader KLSE index. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Anshuman Daga)