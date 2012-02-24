Singapore's Cache Logistics Trust is trading near
overbought levels and technical charts point to a reversal.
The stock is trading at its resistance level of S$1.01, a
new 52-week high. The REIT has been range-bound and trading in
the S$1.01-S$0.91 band since late 2010.
Its Williams %R indicator, a momentum tool measuring
overbought and oversold levels, is at 0. A level above 80
indicates oversold levels, while a reading below 20 suggests
overbought levels.
The stock has also touched its upper Bollinger band,
indicating overbought levels. A break above the resistance level
could push the stock higher to S$1.08 levels.
For a technical view: link.reuters.com/wep76s
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)