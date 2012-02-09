Feb 9 Malaysian infrastructure conglomerate YTL Corp is showing the biggest improvement in creditworthiness in the country over the past month, data from Thomson Reuters CreditViews shows.

As of Wednesday's close, YTL's 5-year CDS spread narrowed by about 41 percent or 140 basis points to 191.2 basis points in the last one month.

Data shows all 20 actively traded credit default swaps in Malaysia have tightened over the past month.

The 5-year credit default swaps of Public Bank and Maybank have tightened by about 20 percent each.

This month, Standard & Poor's said it maintained a strong outlook for Malaysia's bond market, reflecting positive bond market developments, ongoing growth in Islamic finance, and steady macroeconomic fundamentals in the country. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair and Anshuman Daga)