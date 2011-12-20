Mall operator Central Pattana Pcl is the most expensive stock in Thailand's financial sector based on several valuation metrics, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

Thailand's largest shopping-centre developer has a StarMine Relative Valuation percentile score of 16, the lowest among its peers. According to the model, which combines six ratios to measure a company's relative valuation, the lower the score the more expensive the stock.

The data is based on 26 companies tracked by StarMine that are covered by at least three analysts.

Shares of Central Pattana, which has been forced to close some of its stores due to widespread flooding in the Southeast nation, has a StarMine Intrinsic Value of 20.47 baht. The stock currently trades at about 40 baht, which means it has a price-to-intrinsic value multiple of 1.95 -- the highest in the sector.

The company also has low StarMine Valuation-Momentum (Val-Mo)and Earnings Quality percentile scores of 37 and 24, respectively, compared to some of its listed peers such as LPN development, which has a Val-Mo and Earnings Quality score of 96 and 96, respectively.

The stock has nearly caught up with analysts' mean target price of 40.35 baht, indicating that all the positives are already priced in.

For a StarMine dataset: link.reuters.com/par65s

CONTEXT:

In November, Central Pattana said it would miss its 2011 revenue growth target of 15 percent because floods had forced the temporary closure of some malls and cut sales at others.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region .

Starmine's Valuation-Momentum Score ranks stocks based on a combination of two valuation and two momentum metrics. Earnings Quality Score ranks stocks based on its sustainability of earnings in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)