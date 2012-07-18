Thailand's Central Plaza Hotel leads on analyst revisions among 13 firms in the country's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The hotel chain ranks the highest on analyst revisions in the sector with a perfect score of 100. The score has increased 23 points over the past month, indicating that analysts are bullish about the stock.

Analysts have raised EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 by an average of 14.5 percent since July 9.

Of the seven analysts covering the stock, four recommend a strong buy while three rate it a hold.

The stock currently trades at 82 percent of its intrinsic value of 17.90 baht. The stock is up 46 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 20 percent for the same period, based on Tuesday's close.

Four other firms with high Analyst Revision Model (ARM) scores are Robinson Department Store Co and Thai Stanley Electrical with 98 each, Aapico Hitech PCL with 95 and Minor International Pcl with 92.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)