Singapore food group Cerebos Pacific Ltd is trading near overbought levels and technical charts point to a reversal.

The stock's Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, shows a negative divergence and is at 64.

Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also failed to confirm the last high made by the stock in early February and is below the trigger line.

The stock is trading close to its resistance level of S$5.40 and a break above this level with heavy volumes could push the stock higher. The next resistance could be S$ 5.57.

The stock has rallied 17.50 percent so far since touching a low of S$4.56 in late November.

CONTEXT:

A negative divergence occurs when a stock touches a new high but its technical indicators such as the RSI move lower, indicating an impending reversal in the stock price.

The company has underperformed the 11.92 percent rise in the benchmark Straits Times Index so far this year and has risen 6.77 percent. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)