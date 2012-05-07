* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/kyt97s
Shares of Indonesia's Charoen Pokphan, down
sharply over the past week, could fall further, technicals
suggest.
The stock, currently down 3.8 percent, has broken its
50-day Exponential Moving Average downwards.
Also, it has formed a falling window candlestick pattern.
The two candles preceding the falling window were black, which
makes this pattern even more bearish.
Relative Strength Index at its 14-day low is a negative
sign.
The stock is down 2.75 percent over the past month, while
the broader index is up 2 percent for the same period,
as of Friday.
CONTEXT:
A falling window occurs where the bottom of the previous
shadow is above the top of the current shadow. A falling window
candlestick pattern usually implies continuation of a bearish
trend.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)