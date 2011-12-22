Charoen Pokphand Foods ranks No.1 in Thailand for
analysts' upward revisions in earnings and revenue estimates and
changes in their recommendations, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
Thailand's largest chicken exporter has an Analyst Revision
Model score of 100 -- the highest among the 95 companies in the
country that are tracked by at least three analysts.
Since Nov. 28, seven analysts have raised their earnings
estimate on the company by 7.9 percent for 2012. Of the 15
analysts tracking the company, four have "strong buy" and eleven
have "buy" recommendations.
The company has a high score of 87 on both
Valuation-Momentum and Price Momentum models. The stock
currently trades at 33 baht -- 36 percent below its StarMine
Intrinsic Value of 51.63 baht and 15 percent below its mean
target price of 38.76.
StarMine dataset comparing Charoen Pokphand and its peers: link.reuters.com/vec75s
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and two momentum metrics.
Intrinsic Value adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in
analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate
and dividends to determine the Intrinsic valuation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)