Charoen Pokphand Foods ranks No.1 in Thailand for analysts' upward revisions in earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their recommendations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Thailand's largest chicken exporter has an Analyst Revision Model score of 100 -- the highest among the 95 companies in the country that are tracked by at least three analysts.

Since Nov. 28, seven analysts have raised their earnings estimate on the company by 7.9 percent for 2012. Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, four have "strong buy" and eleven have "buy" recommendations.

The company has a high score of 87 on both Valuation-Momentum and Price Momentum models. The stock currently trades at 33 baht -- 36 percent below its StarMine Intrinsic Value of 51.63 baht and 15 percent below its mean target price of 38.76.

StarMine dataset comparing Charoen Pokphand and its peers: link.reuters.com/vec75s

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and two momentum metrics.

Intrinsic Value adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the Intrinsic valuation.

(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)