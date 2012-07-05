* For a related graphic, click: link.reuters.com/wyv29s

Shares of Singapore listed China Fishery, which are up more than 1 percent on Thursday, could rise further, technical charts suggest.

The Relative strength index shows bullish divergence as it has reached the 14-day high, while the stock price has not.

The On-Balance volume indicator making advances while the stock trading range-bound suggests a price rise.

MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

The stock rose 2.3 percent over the past month, while the broader index gained 9.6 percent for the same period as of Thursday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)