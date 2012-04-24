Not every failing bank should be seen as systemic -ECB's Coeure
MAASTRICHT, The Netherlands, Feb 16 Not every failing bank in the euro zone should be regarded as systemic, a European Central Bank policy-maker said on Thursday.
Shares of Singapore's City Developments, which are down more than 6.5 percent over the last month, look set for a further downside, technical charts suggest.
The stock slipped below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average, having formed a Black Marubozu, a strong bearish candlestick pattern, on Monday.
Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, suggests a new downtrend for City Development shares. The indicator made higher lows and moved up to 18 on Tuesday.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.
The stock is down more than 2.5 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down nearly 1 percent for the same period, as of Monday's close.
CONTEXT:
A Black Marubozu forms when the opening price of a stock is equal to the high of the day while the closing price is equal to the day's low.
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it will reconsider an October ruling that the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional.