* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/qet77s

Shares of Singapore's City Developments, which are down more than 6.5 percent over the last month, look set for a further downside, technical charts suggest.

The stock slipped below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average, having formed a Black Marubozu, a strong bearish candlestick pattern, on Monday.

Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, suggests a new downtrend for City Development shares. The indicator made higher lows and moved up to 18 on Tuesday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The stock is down more than 2.5 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down nearly 1 percent for the same period, as of Monday's close.

CONTEXT:

A Black Marubozu forms when the opening price of a stock is equal to the high of the day while the closing price is equal to the day's low.

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)