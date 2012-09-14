Australia's Clough Ltd leads on analyst revisions
among 18 construction and engineering companies in the country
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The engineering company has a high Analyst Revision score of
95, and three out of four analysts have raised EPS estimates for
FY13 b y 7.4 percent since Aug. 23.
The stock trades at A$0.805 against the intrinsic value of
A$1.30, as determined by StarMine.
Three out of four analysts tracking the stock give it 'buy'
recommendations while one has a 'hold' rating.
The stock is up more than 13 percent over the past month,
while the broader index gained 1.17 percent in the same
period, as of Thursday's close.
Boart Longyear lags the sector with an ARM score of
1.
CONTEXT:
Clough gets contract worth $60 million
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)