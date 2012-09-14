Australia's Clough Ltd leads on analyst revisions among 18 construction and engineering companies in the country tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The engineering company has a high Analyst Revision score of 95, and three out of four analysts have raised EPS estimates for FY13 b y 7.4 percent since Aug. 23.

The stock trades at A$0.805 against the intrinsic value of A$1.30, as determined by StarMine.

Three out of four analysts tracking the stock give it 'buy' recommendations while one has a 'hold' rating.

The stock is up more than 13 percent over the past month, while the broader index gained 1.17 percent in the same period, as of Thursday's close.

Boart Longyear lags the sector with an ARM score of 1.

CONTEXT:

Clough gets contract worth $60 million

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)