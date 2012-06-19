Coastal Contracts lags on analyst revisions among 23 companies in Malaysia's industrials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company's Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score has decreased to 2 from 49 a month ago, suggesting analysts are bearish about its outlook.

Analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending December 2012 by an average of 10.5 percent over the past month.

Of the three analysts tracking the stock, one each recommends a strong buy, buy and hold.

The stock is currently trading at 36 percent of its intrinsic value of 5.36 ringgit.

It has depreciated nearly 29 percent over the past year, while the broader index is up 1.23 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)