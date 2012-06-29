* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/gab29s
Shares of Singapore's Comfortdelgro Corp, which are up
more than 3 percent over the past week, could rise further,
technical charts suggest.
The stock's 20-day exponential moving average has cut its
50-day exponential moving average, which is a bullish crossover.
Its MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.
A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend
Intensity, suggests a new uptrend for Comfortdelgro shares as it
made higher lows and advanced to 18 on Friday.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a
sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal
the potential formation of a new trend.
The On Balance Volume indicator rising along with the stock
price is a positive sign.
The stock is up 4 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is up 2 percent for the same period, as
of Thursday's close.
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary
tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using
geometrical averages of historical data. It is an
intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend
strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout
points in a single indicator.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil
Nair)