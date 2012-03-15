Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stx up
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
Cosco Corp emerges as the most expensive of 116 stocks in Singapore tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The stock is trading at 1.45 times its mean price target of S$ 0.82.
The investment holding company scores badly on StarMine valuation metrics with a Value-Momentum score 6.
It also has a poor Earnings Quality score of 15.
Of the 21 analysts tracking the stock, 18 have strong sell or sell ratings while three rate it a hold.
Year-to-date the stock is up nearly 37 percent compared to a 14 percent rise in the benchmark index
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Value-Momentum model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates firms based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 15 Singapore shares bounced back on Wednesday, mainly driven by gains in Thai Beverage Pcl on strong quarterly earnings, while most other Southeast Asian markets were flat after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of rate hikes. Yellen said on Tuesday delaying rate increases could leave the Fed policymaking committee behind the curve and also flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under President Donald Trump.
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT