Cosco Corp emerges as the most expensive of 116 stocks in Singapore tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The stock is trading at 1.45 times its mean price target of S$ 0.82.

The investment holding company scores badly on StarMine valuation metrics with a Value-Momentum score 6.

It also has a poor Earnings Quality score of 15.

Of the 21 analysts tracking the stock, 18 have strong sell or sell ratings while three rate it a hold.

Year-to-date the stock is up nearly 37 percent compared to a 14 percent rise in the benchmark index

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Value-Momentum model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates firms based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)