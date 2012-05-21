(Corrects country in headline and first para)

Thailand's CP All ranks the lowest on valuations and analyst revisions among eight companies in the country's consumer staples sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm has a below-average Value-Momentum score of 46 and an Analyst Revision Score of 64.

Of 27 analysts tracking the stock, nine recommend a strong buy or buy, nine have a hold and nine give it strong sell or sell ratings.

The stock is down nearly 8 percent month-to-date, while the broader index is down just over 6 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)