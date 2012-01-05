Australia's CSG Ltd and Australian Pharmaceutical Industries look attractive in terms of earnings yield, data from Thomson Reuters shows.

Both Australian Pharma and CSG have a high earnings yield sector percentile score of 99 and 94 respectively and valuation-momentum region percentile score of 97 and 94 respectively.

The screening is based on stocks tracked by at least five analysts and a Valuation-Momentum score of greater than 90.

The two stocks also trade at a discount of 28 percent and 42 percent respectively to their mean price targets.

Of the seven analysts tracking Australian Pharma, one each rates it at "strong buy" and "buy" and five rate it at "hold". Four of the nine analysts tracking CSG rate it at "strong buy", while the rest rate it at "hold".

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

Earnings Yield score is a 1-100 percentile rank that compares a stock's earnings yield to the earnings yields of all other stocks in the same sector-region; the higher the number, the more peer stocks whose earnings yields are exceeded by the stock's earnings yield. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)