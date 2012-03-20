CWT Ltd emerges as a stand-out performer based on analyst revisions among 115 stocks in Singapore, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The logistics firm has the maximum Analyst Revision score of 100 and a positive predicted surprise of 2.2 percent for the current financial year 2012.

While analysts' mean earnings per share estimate for the full year is S$0.114, the StarMine SmartEstimate is S$0.116.

Smart Estimates place more emphasis on projections from the most accurate analysts, suggesting that full-year results could most likely surprise on the upside.

At current levels of S$1.285, the stock trades at half its intrinsic value of S$ 2.46, as determined by StarMine.

Year-to-date, it is up nearly 28 percent compared to the 13 percent rise in the benchmark index.

Of the six analysts tracking the stock, five give it strong buy ratings and one has a buy.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)