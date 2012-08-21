CWT Ltd emerges as a stand-out performer on a combination of valuations and earnings metrics among 29 companies in Singapore's industrials sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has high a Earning Quality score of 97 and a Value Momentum score of 94.

It also has a high Analyst Revision score of 94, suggesting analysts are bullish about the stock.

All five analysts tracking the stock give it either 'strong buy' or 'buy' recommendations.

StarMine pegs the firm's intrinsic value at S$3.33, while the stock is currently trading at S$1.215.

The stock is up 0.41 percent over the past week, in line with the broader index.

Tiger Airways has the lowest EQ score of 2 in the sector.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)