Shares in Singapore's DBS Group Holdings have seen
the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume
among FTSE Straits Times index components, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to nearly 13.19
million shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of
over 5.3 million shares. The data is based on Thursday's close.
Technically, the stock has cut its 200-day exponential
moving average downwards last week and is currently trading
below it.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and
below the signal line.
Relative Strength Index is at a 14-day low, which is a
negative sign.
The stock is down 0.37 percent on Monday, while the broader
index is down 0.87 percent
CONTEXT:
On April 2, DBS Group said it plans to take over Indonesia's
Bank Danamon by paying S$9.1 billion ($7.23 billion).
($1 = 1.2590 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)