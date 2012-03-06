Shares of Singapore lender DBS Group Holdings, up
about 23 percent year-to-date, show signs of peaking.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a
bearish divergence, as the stock has seen higher highs, but MACD
has seen lower highs, suggesting less upside momentum.
Its Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, also
shows a bearish divergence as it has set a new 14-day low while
the stock has not.
Three black candlesticks occurred in the last three days.
Although these candles were not big enough to create three black
crows, this shows a steady downward pattern.
The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters
technical signal, was at 40 on Monday. A reading above 40 is
considered a trend mature zone. On Tuesday, the indicator fell
to 39, suggesting the end of its uptrend.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/rux86s
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary
tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using
geometrical averages of historical data. It is an
intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend
strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout
points in a single indicator.
Three black crows is a bearish candlestick pattern used to
predict the reversal of an uptrend. It consists of three
consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that have closed lower than
the previous day with each session's open occurring within the
body of the previous candle.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)