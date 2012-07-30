Australia Decmil Group leads on analyst revisions among 65 companies in the country's industrial sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has a high Analyst Revision score of 93.

Four out of eight analysts covering the stock have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending June 2012 by 16.9 percent in the last one month.

The company also has a high SmartHoldings score of 94, suggesting a potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock trades at A$2.510 against its intrinsic value of A$4.79 determined by StarMine.

All the eight analysts tracking the stock have either 'strong buy' or 'buy' recommendations.

The stock has fallen 1.5 percent over the past month while the broader index has gained 3.7 percent as of Friday's close.

CONTEXT:

Decmil Group raised its earnings outlook for FY2012 . The company is expected to announce its results on Aug. 23.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)