Shares in Delta Dunia have seen a significant jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among mining firms in Indonesia, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 61.76 million shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of 28.08 million shares. The data is based on Wednesday's close.

The stock was down 44 percent year-do-date as of last week but has since gained 10 percent on strong volume.

The Trend Intensity indicator suggests the end of a downtrend for Delta Dunia shares. The indicator fell two points to 41 on Thursday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

The stock is down more than 18 percent over the past month, while the sector index is down nearly 15 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday's close.

