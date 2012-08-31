* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/vyf42t

Aug 31 Shares of Devine, which are up more than 20 percent this month, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

After a sharp rise in August, the stock faced resistance at its 200-day exponential moving average.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed below 70 from a topping formation, and is bearish.

The Money Flow Index (MFI) is at 90, and a reading above 80 suggests an overbought zone.

The stock is down 1.5 percent over the past week, in line with the broader index.