Malaysia's third-largest mobile operator DiGi.com has
the best earnings quality in the country, indicating strong
profits and a faster growth than its peers in 2012.
The company scores 99 on StarMine's Earnings Quality (EQ)
model -- the highest among 141 companies in Malaysia with a
market value of more than $50 million and covered by three or
more analysts.
DiGi's free cash flow of 548 million ringgit ($172.41
million) for the July-September quarter is at its highest level
in the last four years, and exceeds its net income by a wide
margin.
StarMine's research has found that earnings backed by strong
cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.
Digi's EQ handily tops bigger rivals Maxis and
Axiata, which have EQ scores of 85 and 70,
respectively.
In the past 30 days, analysts have raised their EPS
estimates on DiGi by an average of 3.6 percent for 2012.
The stock has risen 46.75 percent this year, making it the
best performer in the broader Malaysian market.
Starmine dataset comparing Malaysia's top four telcos: link.reuters.com/naw65s
CONTEXT:
For the fourth quarter of 2011, DiGi.Com backed its target
of achieving a high single-digit revenue growth. The company has
reported Q-o-Q revenue growth for nine quarters in a row.
A high score on the StarMine Earnings Quality model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
a company's past operating performance.
($1 = 3.1784 Malaysian ringgit)
