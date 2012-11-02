* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/wak73t
Shares of industrial conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc
, which are down 7 percent over the past month, could
fall further, technical charts suggest.
The stock has slipped below its 200-day exponential moving
average, a bearish sign.
Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical
indicator, is rising, suggesting a strong downward trend.
A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when Trend
Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal
declines.
MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.
The stock is down 3.7 percent over the past week, while the
broader index is flat during the same period, based on
Thursday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)