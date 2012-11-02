* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/wak73t

Shares of industrial conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc , which are down 7 percent over the past month, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has slipped below its 200-day exponential moving average, a bearish sign.

Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical indicator, is rising, suggesting a strong downward trend.

A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal declines.

MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.

The stock is down 3.7 percent over the past week, while the broader index is flat during the same period, based on Thursday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)