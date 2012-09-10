Australia's Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd emerges as a stand-out performer on earnings metrics among 14 companies in the country's hotels, restaurants and leisure companies, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm has an Analyst Revision score of 96 and Earnings Quality score of 94, t he highest among the 14 companies in the sub-sector.

Eleven out of 13 analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending July 2013 by 2.7 percent since Aug. 14.

A high score of 94 in the SmartHoldings Model suggests a potential increase in institutional ownership.

However, the stock is trading about 7 percent premium to its intrinsic value of A$9.45 as determined by StarMine. It has a forward 12-month P/E of 21.5, while the peer average is 11.8.

The stock was up nearly 13 percent over the past month, while the broader index was up 0.87 percent, based on Friday's close.

CONTEXT:

Last month, the company posted a 26 percent rise in full-year net profit at $26.9 million from a year earlier.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)