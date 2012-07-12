Malaysia's DRB-Hicom emerges as a stand-out performer
on valuations among 19 companies in the country's consumer
discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company's Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 93 is the
highest in the sector.
Its analyst revision score has improved to 81 from 66 over
the past month, suggesting analysts are bullish about the stock.
It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 92, suggesting
potential increase in institutional ownership.
Of the five analysts covering the company, three recommend a
strong buy while two rate it a buy.
The stock is up nearly 30 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up 6.45 percent over the same period.
Three other companies in the sector with high Val-Mo scores
are Media Chinese International, Padini Holdings
and APM Automative Holdings with 93, 91 and
90 respectively.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)