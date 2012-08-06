Elders Ltd emerges as a standout performer on valuations and analyst revisions among 14 firms in Australia's consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has a Value Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 88 and an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 86, the highest in the sector.

The agribusiness firm's net margin and free cash flow as a percent of sales for fiscal year 2011 lagged the industry average by 12.8 percent and 4.8 percent respectively.

Of the eight analysts covering the stock, one rates it at 'strong buy' while seven rank it at 'hold'.

The stock is down 11.5 percent so far this year, while the broader index is up 3.21 percent for the same period, based on Friday's close.

On the other hand, Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings ranks lowest in the sector with Val-Mo and ARM scores of 16 and 7 respectively.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)