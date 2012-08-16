Emeco Holdings looks the most attractive on valuations
among 65 companies in Australia's industrials sector, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The firm has high a Relative Valuation score of 98, and a
Value-Momentum score of 96. The higher the RV score, the cheaper
the stock compared to its peers.
The stock trades at A$0.93, which is less than half the
intrinsic value of A$2.22, as determined by StarMine.
Its SmartEstimate forward 12-month P/E is at 7, compared to
the peer average of 9.4, and F12M EV/EBITDA is at 3.3 while the
peer average is 5.4.
Two out of 13 analysts have raised their EPS estimates by
2.8 percent for the year ending June 2012, over the last month.
A high score of 91 in the SmartHoldings model suggests
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock is up 7.23 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is up 4.58 percent for the same period, as
of Wednesday's close.
CONTEXT:
Emeco Holdings is expected to announce results on Aug 21.
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)