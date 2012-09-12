Erawan Group PCL looks the most expensive among 14 stocks in Thailand's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm fares badly on the Relative Valuation model with a score of 7. The lower the score, the more expensive the stock.

It also has a below-average Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 34 and an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 51. The EQ score has declined 9 points since its June 2012 second-quarter filing.

The hotel operator has seen its income and free cash flow (FCF) swing widely over the past year. Its net income declined 99 percent over the past year, from 582 million baht in Q2 2011 to 4 million baht for the quarter ended June 2012. Its FCF is also down over 84 percent, from 110 million baht in the June 2011 quarter to 17 million baht in June 2012.

Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, six give it a 'strong buy' or 'buy' rating while one has a 'hold'.

The stock is up 17 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 22 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)